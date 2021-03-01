Dear Dr. Roach: Ivermectin for COVID is still in trial phase

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen a couple videos and read a little about ivermectin use with COVID-19 and wondered what your thoughts were.

-- S.R.

A: Ivermectin is a prescription drug that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of certain parasitic worms in humans. It is also used in veterinary medicine.

A preliminary study showed that ivermectin can inhibit replication of cells infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. Several studies have since been done, and although some have shown promising results, it is still too early to recommend treatment. For one thing, the dose needed to inhibit viral replication in test tubes was not possible to achieve with treatment in humans. Moreover, there are many examples of promising candidate drugs that have failed when subjected to rigorous trials. These types of trials are ongoing now. Until the results are available, I would recommend against the use of ivermectin.

Let me implore people not to treat themselves with veterinary ivermectin. These products are not designed for humans.