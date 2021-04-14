Dear Dr. Roach: Jock itch not responding to the usual cures

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been suffering for some time with jock itch. The resulting scratching leaves my groin area and thighs abraded and oftentimes bleeding. In addition to the ketoconazole I've been prescribed, I have tried several over-the-counter sprays and ointments, to no avail. My doctor prescribed generic Claritin (loratadine) and I use a cortisone cream to reduce the itching, but these effect no cure. Is there any advice that you can offer to help me?

-- T.B.

A: In general, when a treatment isn't working, the first thing to re-evaluate is whether your diagnosis is correct. Jock itch is a fungal infection caused by tinea cruris, but it can be confused for other conditions -- for example, inverse psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, erythrasma or a different fungal infection, Candida, among other possibilities. I would consider doing a diagnostic laboratory test, such as a fungal preparation, or refer you to a dermatologist.