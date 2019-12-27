Dear Dr. Roach: Kissing doesn't help heal wound, and it could hurt the kisser

Dear Dr. Roach: Is it true that a wound will heal faster if someone kisses it?
-- B.B.
A: It may make it feel better, as generations of children will attest, but it won't make it heal faster. In general, wounds should be kept clean and covered, with a protective ointment to keep the wound moist. Many people feel that wounds should "get air" or "dry up," but without the protection of the outermost layer of skin -- the epidermis -- cells regrow best when moist.
Keeping the wound free from additional germs from a well-meaning kiss is helpful, but it's also important to keep the kisser free from germs, too, in a world where drug-resistant bacteria like MRSA are becoming far too frequent.
Dear Dr. Roach: My daughter was diagnosed with prediabetes. She needs to lose weight. Is Weight Watchers a good idea?
You have free articles remaining.
-- Anon.
A: In my practice, we have an excellent registered dietitian nutritionist available for individual consultation, so I usually refer there for a personalized approach. However, not everyone has access to this resource.
Weight Watchers (now WW) is one of many commercial weight-loss programs in the U.S. It has been studied many times, and been shown to promote more weight loss than a control group, who were given printed materials, a few visits with a doctor or health education. The weight loss was not large: 2.6% more than the control group.
Other weight loss programs, including Jenny Craig and Optifast, also showed benefit. I have had many patients use Weight Watchers, and they appreciate the simplicity of use. Some people do much better than the average, and of course some people don't do well at all. There is no single best choice for everyone.
As far as your daughter's prediabetes goes, any program that helps people to lose weight is likely to improve the prediabetes, but avoiding simple sugars and processed starches is important. Weight Watchers has one study showing it is particularly good with prediabetes, with participants losing 5.6% of body weight compared with 0.2% of the control group at one year.
If she wants to try WW, it is a reasonable choice.