Dear Dr. Roach: Kissing doesn't help heal wound, and it could hurt the kisser

Dear Dr. Roach: Is it true that a wound will heal faster if someone kisses it?

-- B.B.

A: It may make it feel better, as generations of children will attest, but it won't make it heal faster. In general, wounds should be kept clean and covered, with a protective ointment to keep the wound moist. Many people feel that wounds should "get air" or "dry up," but without the protection of the outermost layer of skin -- the epidermis -- cells regrow best when moist.

Keeping the wound free from additional germs from a well-meaning kiss is helpful, but it's also important to keep the kisser free from germs, too, in a world where drug-resistant bacteria like MRSA are becoming far too frequent.

Dear Dr. Roach: My daughter was diagnosed with prediabetes. She needs to lose weight. Is Weight Watchers a good idea?

-- Anon.

A: In my practice, we have an excellent registered dietitian nutritionist available for individual consultation, so I usually refer there for a personalized approach. However, not everyone has access to this resource.