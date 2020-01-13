Dear Dr. Roach: LASIK surgery pros and cons

Dear Dr. Roach: I was considering LASIK surgery for my eyes, but I recently saw some concerning information on the news that makes me doubt the safety of the procedure. Is it safe?

-- L.B.

A: With 20 million or so procedures done in the U.S., LASIK is a commonly performed surgery. It corrects refractive error so that a person can see clearly without glasses. A laser is used to cut a flap of cornea, and the cornea is reshaped to allow for correct vision, then the flap is replaced. For most patients, it is a painless procedure with almost immediate visual recovery. In a review of large studies, more than 95% of people who have undergone LASIK reported being satisfied with their outcomes.

Though it is one of the safest and most performed eye surgeries in the U.S., there are a few known risks to the procedure. The reshaping of the cornea isn't always perfect, and repeat procedures are sometimes necessary to optimize vision. This happens up to 10% of the time. The cornea can regress or reshape itself over time; visual acuity can decrease with surgery; and many people will need reading glasses after surgery sooner than they would have had to without surgery. Glare and halos around images can be a problem, especially at night.