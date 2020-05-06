Dear Dr. Roach: Let go of negative childhood experiences and get vaccinated

Trace protein can be a sign of early kidney disease, but again it is not uncommon to see in healthy people under certain circumstances. If you not only fasted but didn't have much fluid before your lab test, then the urine can get very concentrated. The white cells and leukocyte esterase (an enzyme made by white cells) indicate mild inflammation of the bladder, possibly your body fighting off a urine infection.

Although I tend to agree with your doctor, it would be reasonable to retest the urine after eating and drinking normally. I do not agree with the lack of explanation.

Dear Dr. Roach: Ever since my husband and I had the flu in February, my taste buds are not working. My husband's have gotten better with time, but mine seem to be worsening. I asked my doctor, and he said it was just old age. I think not. Any suggestions?

-- M.J.W.

A: Severe upper respiratory infections such as influenza ("the flu") can be complicated by damage to the nerve receptors in the nose. I do realize you said your taste buds. Much of our ability to perceive taste derives from our far more sensitive sense of smell.