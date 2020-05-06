Dear Dr. Roach: Let go of negative childhood experiences and get vaccinated

Dear Dr. Roach: I will never willingly get a vaccine for anything. I have been sick only once in my life, and it was from a vaccination that I received in the seventh grade. I am now 80. Besides my bad experience, I do not get vaccinations because I do not know what they are. Also, I do not know the difference between a virus, a germ and bacteria nor how they make a person sick. How do these things interface with the cells that make up our bodies? Many of us cannot accept the advice to "take this, because it will prevent whatever." If I had the medical details, I might reconsider vaccination.
-- Anon.
A: Making a medical decision should ideally be based on the best, most up-to-date information. For more than 65 years, you have been choosing against one of the most important medical interventions we have, based on a single bad experience. I assure you that vaccine technology is much, much better now than it was in the 1950s.
Vaccines get your body's immune system prepared to fight a specific infection. Infections are caused by germs, but "germs" is an imprecise term that includes microscopic invaders, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa and other parasites. However, all commercially available vaccines at present work against bacteria or viruses. Bacteria are microscopic organisms that live virtually everywhere: Only a tiny fraction cause human disease. Viruses are structures of protein and nucleic acids that use the host cells to reproduce. Viruses take over the genetic information of a cell and force it to replicate viruses instead of performing the normal job of a cell.
Vaccines teach the immune system how to make antibodies to a particular infection, and may also stimulate the cellular immune system.
At the time I write this, I know of many different teams trying heroically to develop a safe and effective vaccine against coronavirus. A vaccine could prevent millions of deaths. As a provider on the front line of taking care of these patients, I cannot express how much I look forward to a vaccine. As a person in their 80s, you should too.
Dear Dr. Roach: What vaccinations are appropriate for cancer patients, and which should be avoided during chemotherapy?
-- K.C.H.
A: There are many different types of cancer and chemotherapy drugs, so for a precise answer you should check with your oncologist. But here are some general principles:
When possible, vaccines should be given prior to treatment.
Live virus vaccines are NOT given closer than four weeks prior to chemotherapy, and then only to people with certain types of cancer. They are not given to people with severe immunosuppression, such as after chemotherapy.
Live vaccines include the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine; the live (oral) polio vaccine, which has not been given in North America in decades; and the yellow fever vaccine.
Killed vaccines -- such as pneumococcal vaccines; any of the diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis vaccines; and the shingles vaccine -- should be given, when appropriate, two or more weeks before chemotherapy. This allows the body to respond better to the vaccine.
The injection influenza vaccine is recommended for nearly all cancer patients. Even if the immune system is damaged due to cancer or chemotherapy, the benefit outweighs the risk for just about all cancer patients except for those taking anti-B cell antibodies, such as rituximab. The live nasal vaccine is not appropriate for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
Dear Dr. Roach: I recently saw my doctor for some fatigue and lightheadedness, and my doctor ordered some tests. I'm concerned that the urine test showed trace positive for ketones, leukocyte esterase and protein. There were 3-5 white blood cells. My blood tests showed glucose of 90 and creatinine of 0.8. My doctor was not concerned, saying some fluctuations are normal, but I am worried this might be an early sign of kidney disease.
-- J.
A: Ketones in the urine are present in high levels in people with uncontrolled diabetes. You clearly don't have that. It's also present in people who consume a large excess of alcohol. The body normally makes a small amount of ketones. I often see trace amounts in people who have fasted for a long time prior to blood testing. People who deliberately avoid eating carbohydrates also may develop ketones in the urine. Urinary ketones are not a sign of kidney disease.
Trace protein can be a sign of early kidney disease, but again it is not uncommon to see in healthy people under certain circumstances. If you not only fasted but didn't have much fluid before your lab test, then the urine can get very concentrated. The white cells and leukocyte esterase (an enzyme made by white cells) indicate mild inflammation of the bladder, possibly your body fighting off a urine infection.
Although I tend to agree with your doctor, it would be reasonable to retest the urine after eating and drinking normally. I do not agree with the lack of explanation.
Dear Dr. Roach: Ever since my husband and I had the flu in February, my taste buds are not working. My husband's have gotten better with time, but mine seem to be worsening. I asked my doctor, and he said it was just old age. I think not. Any suggestions?
-- M.J.W.
A: Severe upper respiratory infections such as influenza ("the flu") can be complicated by damage to the nerve receptors in the nose. I do realize you said your taste buds. Much of our ability to perceive taste derives from our far more sensitive sense of smell.
Up to 31% of people can be affected, and a smaller percentage may have long-lasting effects. While it is true older adults may gradually lose their ability to taste and smell as acutely as before, the sudden onset around the time of a viral infection makes me suspect this is the most likely cause. Fortunately, 80% of people who developed loss of sense of smell with a viral infection will recover by 12 months.
You didn't mention any medications, but they are another common cause of taste and smell problems.
