Dear Dr. Roach: Liposuction is an option in cases of benign fatty tumors :

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a large lipoma. I read that liposuction is an easy way to remove them. Is this true?
-- N.E.
A: A lipoma is a benign fatty tumor. They're very common and usually removed only if cosmetically important. They can become so, especially when they get large.
The standard treatment is open surgical removal. Liposuction has been used successfully for the treatment of larger lipomas, but a recently published research paper maintains that further investigation is required before liposuction becomes an accepted option. I have seen occasional cases of lipomas that have required more extensive surgery than my patients were expecting, so a less-invasive option would be welcome.
Liposuction has been used routinely for treatment of gynecomastia (enlarged breast tissue) in men.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had a quadruple heart bypass in 2012. He continually experiences discomfort, numbness and pain along the area of the scar on both sides. He also is bothered wearing his shirt when it touches this area. He is in good health otherwise. Is there anything you could suggest for relief?
-- S.K.
A: The description of his symptoms tells me that this is very likely to be pain from neuropathy -- damage to one or more nerves. This is not uncommon after bypass surgery. In one study, 15% had neuropathy with persistent pain and numbness. It seems to be more common when the surgeon uses the internal mammary artery, which provides excellent, long-lasting results for the heart in most people.
Neuropathy is frustrating to treat, because the options are limited. Nerves can recover after trauma, but if they do, they usually do so within a year. Since he has had symptoms so long, your husband's symptoms are likely to continue without treatment.
The most common treatment would be medication. Tricyclic antidepressant drugs, such as amitriptyline, are often the first used, but newer drugs like gabapentin and pregabalin may also be used as first-line treatment. Due to side effects, it's best to start at a low dose and gradually build up. Most people get significant, but not complete, relief from neuropathic pain with medication treatment. TENS units, nerve blocks and even acupuncture have been tried as well for this complication.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!