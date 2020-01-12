Dear Dr. Roach: Liver disease can be present without alcohol use

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a normal-weight female, age 71, who is very active. I take no medications and have never had an alcoholic drink in my life. My liver tests were abnormal (AST 58, ALT 71), and my doctor found moderate strands of fat in my liver, but no fibrosis on a FibroScan.

What is the difference between high liver enzymes and fatty liver disease? Has my liver been damaged beyond healing with these conditions, or will it heal? I am prediabetic.

-- C.D.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A: AST and ALT are enzymes made by the liver. There is supposed to be a small amount in the blood, but high levels of these liver enzymes indicate there's been damage to the liver cells. There are many, many causes, but an increasing one is "fatty liver" -- a catch-all term for excess fat in the liver. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease would be the name used for a person who, like you, does not have excess alcohol consumption and has no other known causes for fat in the liver.

A thorough work-up should be performed looking for these other causes, among them autoimmune hepatitis, Wilson's disease (abnormal copper metabolism) and hemochromatosis (abnormal iron metabolism).