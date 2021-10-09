Dear Dr. Roach: Long COVID refers to symptoms, not transmission of virus

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on "long COVID"? Specifically, do people experiencing long COVID carry the virus for an extended period? Are they contagious during long COVID, or does the term refer to lingering symptoms but not necessarily testing positive?

A: People with normal immune systems are almost never contagious after about 10 days following the onset of symptoms of COVID-19. The greatest period of contagion is during the two days before onset of symptoms through the day after they start, which is why masking is so important. People can be highly contagious without even knowing they have the disease. People with severe immune deficiency may be contagious for a longer period of time, so testing to make sure they are negative and consultation with an expert is advisable.

"Long COVID" refers to persistent symptoms after the virus is gone, long past the infectious period. There is no evidence that people with long COVID are infectious for longer times than people who have mild or no symptoms.

There are many viruses that may continue to cause symptoms long after the acute period. Some viruses may cause damage to various tissues and organs -- polio is a classic example. More than 99% of people have just a mild cold symptom with polio and get completely better, but a sliver of people will have damage to the nerves and develop muscle paralysis, sometimes fatally. It took many years to work out the mechanism of how polio causes these long-term symptoms; likewise, how COVID causes the long-term symptoms it causes is not yet well understood.

The incidence of long COVID varies by study, but the lowest number published I have seen is 10% of people continuing to have symptoms for three months after infection.

I am continually surprised by people who won't take the vaccine out of fear of it causing possible long-term side effects. This just hasn't been seen, despite 5 billion doses administered worldwide, and despite there being 300 years of experience with vaccines. No vaccine (other than live vaccines) has ever had long-term complications that haven't shown up right away.

