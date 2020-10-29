Dear Dr. Roach: Look at risks and benefits of the procedure, make decision

DEAR DR. ROACH: My father died at age 76 and his father at 46, both of pneumonia. When the first vaccine came out, I got the shot. But I had a severe reaction. My left arm at the site of the injection swelled up and became very inflamed. I could barely lift my arm for several days. It eventually went away. A decade later and I would like to get the new two-dose vaccine, but my doctor says it's not a good idea in view of my adverse reaction to the first. Would I be further putting myself at risk and in harm's way if I got it anyway?

-- R.Y.

A: Local reactions to vaccines are not uncommon and usually are not dangerous. Being unable to lift your arm for several days is worse than the usual, so I understand why your doctor is concerned. However, you have a point about a possible family susceptibility to pneumonia and an understandable natural desire to get as much protection as you can.

There are many types of pneumonia, and the vaccines protect only against the most common one, Streptococcus pneumoniae, also called pneumococcus.