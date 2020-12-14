Dear Dr. Roach: Low PSA level not a cancer-free guarantee

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old man with an enlarged prostate. My PSA has varied over the past several years, between 2.8 and 3.5. I take Flomax.

My primary doctor has noticed a nodule on my prostate. He recommends further evaluation by MRI with possible biopsy. What do you think?

-- J.L.

A: A low prostate specific antigen test (i.e., below 4) is good news but it does not exclude prostate cancer with certainty. A palpable mass should be further evaluated so that you have more information, and can make a more informed decision. If the MRI or ultrasound shows no abnormalities on the prostate, you have a good reassurance there is nothing wrong.

If there is a nodule, then a biopsy can show not only whether it is cancer, but can give important prognostic information. A small cancer, with no evidence of spread, low PSA and especially with favorable characteristics on microscopic examination, does not need to be treated immediately. Men in this situation, which is quite common, are often followed closely, a strategy called "active surveillance." However, if you are one of the unlucky ones to have a more aggressive form of prostate cancer, early treatment, often with surgery, could potentially be life-saving.