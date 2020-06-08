Dear Dr. Roach: Majority of men have no identifiable risk for breast cancer

Trivial regurgitation is extremely common and is not a need for medical concern. The tricuspid valve, between the right atrium and ventricle, has a trivial amount of leak in most people.

Unfortunately, many doctors don't take the time to explain that the echocardiogram is so sensitive it can find these small amounts of leakage. Naturally, anytime a person hears their heart valve is leaking, they can get concerned that something is very wrong. But I can assure you that unless it gets worse, which is unlikely, or unless it is happening in combination with some other heart abnormality, it is not something to worry about.

Dear Dr. Roach: I was diagnosed with a hernia on my lower right side. I sometimes have slight burning and it bulges out. My doctor told me to press on it, and when I do, it goes right back in. I was also told not to lift anything heavy, which now I don't. I am 87. Will I need surgery? Should I consider a truss? My doctor didn't say.

-- L.M.