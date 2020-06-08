Dear Dr. Roach: Majority of men have no identifiable risk for breast cancer

Dear Dr. Roach: My son was diagnosed with breast cancer. He just turned 51. I was wondering how many men have breast cancer.
A: One percent or less of breast cancer is in men, and the vast majority of men have no identifiable risk.
Men often seek medical attention for a breast mass later than women, due to lack of knowledge about this condition as well as lack of screening. Men typically get breast cancer at older ages than women, but treatment is similar, with surgery, sometimes radiation and/or chemotherapy, guided by the results and hormone status of the breast tumor pathology.
Men with breast cancer are at high risk for certain genetic conditions, including the BRCA gene mutations. He should consider genetic testing and the impact that might have on his children, if any. It would also affect screening for other conditions.
Dear Dr. Roach: I had an echocardiogram for palpitations, and doctors found I have trivial mitral regurgitation. What is the meaning of that diagnosis?
A: There are four valves in the heart; of these, the mitral valve keeps the blood in the left ventricle from flowing backward into the left atrium. All four valves have the potential to leak ("regurgitation" or "incompetence" are the terms used) or to fail to open fully, called "stenosis." Leaking valves are graded on a scale of severe, moderate, mild or trivial.
Trivial regurgitation is extremely common and is not a need for medical concern. The tricuspid valve, between the right atrium and ventricle, has a trivial amount of leak in most people.
Unfortunately, many doctors don't take the time to explain that the echocardiogram is so sensitive it can find these small amounts of leakage. Naturally, anytime a person hears their heart valve is leaking, they can get concerned that something is very wrong. But I can assure you that unless it gets worse, which is unlikely, or unless it is happening in combination with some other heart abnormality, it is not something to worry about.
Dear Dr. Roach: I was diagnosed with a hernia on my lower right side. I sometimes have slight burning and it bulges out. My doctor told me to press on it, and when I do, it goes right back in. I was also told not to lift anything heavy, which now I don't. I am 87. Will I need surgery? Should I consider a truss? My doctor didn't say.
A: Hernias in the groin are very common. They are a defect in the abdominal wall, and if they are big enough, abdominal contents can come through the defect. If the contents can be pushed easily back in, it is called a reducible hernia. If the contents cannot be pushed back in, the hernia is said to be "incarcerated."
Any incarcerated hernia or those with symptoms such as pain or inability to do activities of daily life without discomfort are usually recommended for surgery. However, surgery in an 87-year-old is a prospect that should be thoroughly discussed by both patient and doctor. Your overall health condition and the severity of your symptoms need to be carefully considered before a referral to a surgeon, who must also exercise discretion before making a recommendation about whether to proceed.
If you elect not to get surgery -- and the symptoms sound mild, as you have briefly described them -- a truss is sometimes prescribed. This device puts pressure on the hernia defect to keep the abdominal contents from coming out. I seldom prescribe them, and there is no clear evidence they work, though they do seem to help some individuals. If you get one, you need to be taught how to use it properly. A truss placed improperly can damage the abdominal contents.
