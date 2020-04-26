Dear Dr. Roach: Making the switch from natural to synthetic thyroid medication

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I know an elderly woman who has been taking 60 milligrams of NP thyroid, then she needed a new doctor, who prescribed 37.5 micrograms of levothyroxine. Why would the new doctor change her thyroid medication when she is having no problems with the NP? Ever since the change, she suffers from headaches in the left rear side of her head. Is this common practice for new doctors to change medications?

-- T.H.

A: NP Thyroid, like Armour thyroid, is a natural product made from desiccated animal thyroid glands. It contains both thyroxine (also called T4) and triiodothyronine (also called T3). T3 is the active form of the hormone. The vast majority of people taking thyroid hormone replacement take only T4, which the body converts to T3.