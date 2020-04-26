Dear Dr. Roach: Making the switch from natural to synthetic thyroid medication

Dear Dr. Roach: I know an elderly woman who has been taking 60 milligrams of NP thyroid, then she needed a new doctor, who prescribed 37.5 micrograms of levothyroxine. Why would the new doctor change her thyroid medication when she is having no problems with the NP? Ever since the change, she suffers from headaches in the left rear side of her head. Is this common practice for new doctors to change medications?
-- T.H.
A: NP Thyroid, like Armour thyroid, is a natural product made from desiccated animal thyroid glands. It contains both thyroxine (also called T4) and triiodothyronine (also called T3). T3 is the active form of the hormone. The vast majority of people taking thyroid hormone replacement take only T4, which the body converts to T3.
Many physicians avoid using natural products because the ratio of T3 to T4 in the animal thyroid gland (roughly 4:1) is not what is naturally found in humans. It's normally about 15:1. T3 does not last long in the system, and a person taking desiccated thyroid hormone may have higher than normal T3 levels for a few hours after taking the medication and lower than normal levels right before taking the next dose. Also, animal products naturally have variability from one batch to another, despite the efforts by the manufacturers to ensure consistency. Using synthetic levothyroxine allows much more consistent dosing. Most guidelines advise switching to synthetic.
About 10% of people who switch from natural do not feel as well on synthetic hormones. In this case, some physicians will try adding in pharmaceutical-grade T3, keeping the proper ratio of T4 to T3 for humans. There are some people (about 16%) who have a different type of an enzyme called type 2 deiodinase, and those people are not well able to convert T4 to the more active T3.
I have patients come to me on desiccated thyroid preparations occasionally. If they have no symptoms and their thyroid test results are normal, I don't always change them. However, the possibility of fluctuating T3 levels is a good reason to switch.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!