Dear Dr. Roach: Masks may be uncomfortable, but they are not harmful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 85-year-old working 20+ hours a week in retail. I have just returned to work after being furloughed because of the pandemic. My associates and I are required to wear masks, averaging seven hours daily. We feel as if our breathing is being compromised, as we are breathing in our own air, with no outside fresh air. Our masks get damp inside and some masks show the wearer to be inhaling the fabric itself as they breathe in. Is this safe? Are our lungs safe? Thank you for any reassurance you can offer.

A: Wearing a mask for a prolonged time can be uncomfortable, but not dangerous. I have seen a lot of misinformation about supposed dangers of mask wearing, so I am glad you wrote.