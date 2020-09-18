Dear Dr. Roach: Medication isn't a good first treatment option for nightmares

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: Is there an over-the-counter substance or prescription that can keep me from dreaming? My dreams are exhausting. Many nights I get up from bed and go to a recliner in order to stop a dream.

— Anon.

A: Disturbing dreams and nightmares are fairly common, but they are very rarely reported to physicians. Medications, whether over the counter or prescription, would not be my first recommendation for treatment.

While there are some medications that can cause very disturbing dreams — the beta blocker propranolol comes to mind — it's clear that bad dreams are linked to anxiety disorders or with high levels of stress or trauma. The level of disturbance you describe makes me concerned about nightmare disorder.

The first line of treatment for recurring disturbing dream and for nightmare disorder starts with good sleep hygiene. Get moderate exercise, not before bed; avoid alcohol, caffeine and nicotine, especially before bed; sleep on a consistent schedule; avoid any screens (TV, computer, tablet, smartphone) for an hour or two before bed.

An evaluation for anxiety disorders, by your physician or a mental health professional, might be wise. If specific therapy is considered, there are several behavioral techniques that have been proven to be useful. For the person who may still require medication, prazosin is the one best-studied.

