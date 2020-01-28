Dear Dr. Roach: Medicinal treatment for cataracts nor recommended at this time

Dear Dr. Roach: I have recently been diagnosed as having early stages of cataracts. Is there anything I can do to reverse the cataracts or reduce their progression? I am 67, don't smoke, drink in moderation, and have a glucose level under 100. I hear lanosterol eyedrops show promise. Is there any harm in trying them?

A: Cataracts are opacities in the lens of the eye. Cataract is a disease of aging; if you live long enough, you are likely to develop them. Not all cataracts need treatment, but definitive treatment is to remove the lens with the cataract and replace it with an artificial lens.

Naturally, there is a search for medical treatments that could make this surgery unnecessary. Although one early study in dogs seemed to show improvement in cataracts using lanosterol, several trials since then have shown no benefit to lanosterol.

I recommend against any medicinal treatments for cataracts until better evidence is available.

Dear Dr. Roach: I love popcorn, but when you look close there are so many hard hulls. Are they hard on the stomach? Can you eat too much?