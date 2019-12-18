Dear Dr. Roach: Misophonia is an excessive response to certain sounds

Dear Dr. Roach: My grandson suffers from misophonia. He is unable to attend school or be in the same room as anyone eating. He runs away when someone clears their throat or coughs.

As a result, he is totally isolated and has no friends. He is soon to be 16 years old and is home-schooled. Are there any treatments for this horrible disorder?

-- G.H.

A: Misophonia was described first in 2001 as a fear or hatred of certain specific sounds. While misophonia is not yet a recognized medical condition, researchers are beginning to document its characteristics so that it can be studied. Until that happens, researchers have noted similarities of misophonia to obsessive-compulsive disorder, or possibly anxiety disorders.

Misophonia typically starts in late childhood or adolescence, but it has been seen up to age 52. The most common noises that trigger misophonia are eating noises, and breathing and nasal sounds, just as your grandson describes. Most people note an immediate irritation or disgust that turns to anger.