Dear Dr. Roach: Mobile tank is a safe, beneficial option for low oxygen therapy

Dear Dr. Roach: My husband is on oxygen, and he won't take the mobile tank while he is outside. Will being on oxygen give him longer life?
-- M.K.
A: Many causes of chronic lung disease lead to low oxygen levels. If the resting oxygen level is low (less than 89% oxygen saturation), then oxygen is usually prescribed. Oxygen may also be prescribed for people whose oxygen level drops significantly during exercise, and in people with complications of low oxygen levels. There have been several studies looking to see whether oxygen therapy will give people a longer life.
Among people with lower oxygen levels, those who were treated with oxygen therapy for most of the day (18 hours) had a lower risk of dying than people who were treated with oxygen only at nighttime. This study was done specifically in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but other studies have confirmed that supplemental oxygen is beneficial for people with low oxygen levels, regardless of the underlying cause.
Dear Dr. Roach: My wife's mother and her mother's father had subarachnoid hemorrhages (SAHs) — he died immediately, and her mother recovered after a time, during which she suffered delusions. Should my wife receive special monitoring? She has always had migraines, which have for the most part been controlled by medicine, but as we get into our older years (70s), I wonder if we should pay more attention to the possibility of an SAH, and what might that entail.
— J.C.
A: Most subarachnoid hemorrhages, a life-threatening bleed into the head from a ruptured aneurysm, are spontaneous events unrelated to genetics. However, they sometimes come related to a genetic condition, such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and polycystic kidney disease. Even when they are not associated with a known condition, people with a strong family history for SAH are at increased risk for one themselves.
There is no consensus on whether she should be screened (with a CT- or MRI-based angiogram scan), but she should discuss it with her doctor, or see an expert, such as a neurosurgeon.