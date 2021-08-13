Dear Dr. Roach: Mom seeks alternative treatments for pancreatic cancer for ailing son

Dear Dr. Roach: My 57-year-old son has been diagnosed with stage 1 pancreatic cancer. He has chosen not to have surgery, nor take chemotherapy or radiation. He has his own personal reasons and I respect that. Do you know of any other treatments, such as diet?

-- Anon.

A: Every person has the right to seek or refuse treatment. However, stage 1 pancreatic cancer is potentially curable with surgery, and time is of the essence. Many people have changed their minds about seeking standard treatment only after alternative treatment fails and their disease progresses. While I understand your respect for his decision, it is hard for an outsider like me to see someone refuse potentially curative treatment for a disease that will shortly become incurable in all likelihood. Hopefully his decision was made based on a thorough and careful review of the facts.

While a healthy diet, herbs, massage and other therapies may be helpful in making people feel better, there is no good evidence that they will cure this terrible disease.

Dr. Roach Writes: I am often asked about screening tests for pancreatic cancer. Despite the promise of new tests, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force just re-reviewed the available evidence and continues to recommend against screening in the general population. However, it's important to recognize that these recommendations do not apply to people at increased risk for pancreatic cancer, such as those with familial pancreatic cancer or with some genetic syndromes, such as Peutz-Jeghers syndrome. However, it does apply to people with other risk factors for pancreatic cancer, including smokers and those with new-onset diabetes or chronic pancreatitis.

With better screening tests, or with improved treatments for pancreatic cancer, the balance of benefits (it's currently unlikely to find early pancreatic cancer when it can be treated) to harms (false positive results can lead to unnecessary surgery) may shift, but for now the recommendation is clear and strong that screening for pancreatic cancer is not recommended.

