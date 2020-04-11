Dear Dr. Roach: More acid in blood won't cannibalize cholesterol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 84-year-old white male who is undergoing a procedure next week. My pre-op CAT scan results showed many "white spots" in both upper legs, and I'm told that this plaque is a calcium-based substance. This caused me to ask the physician assistant if the pH of a person's blood could be turned slightly acidic so it would slowly dissolve the calcium deposits over time. The PA couldn't answer my question, but would you answer it?

-- W.L.

A: Plaque is the substance that builds up in the walls of the arteries, whether it's the blood vessels of the heart, the brain or anywhere else in the body. Plaque consist of variable amount of fat, muscle and blood cells and calcium. The plaque is covered by a fibrous cap and the lining of the blood vessel.

If the plaque ruptures, exposing the inner contents, the body responds by rapidly forming a blood clot. This blood clot prevents blood from flowing through the vessel, often leading to death of the tissue supplied by that blood vessel. In the heart, that's called a heart attack; in the brain, it's a stroke; in the rest of the body, it's just called an infarction of whatever organ is being supplied by the clotted artery.