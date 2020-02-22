Dear Dr. Roach: More produce, organic or otherwise, always a healthy choice

A: There is no consistent high-quality evidence that consuming organic foods lead to improvement in health outcomes, including longer life. Some but not all studies have found slightly higher amounts of nutrients in organically grown produce. Organic foods are made without synthetic pesticides, but may use pesticides found in nature. There is not convincing evidence that natural pesticides are any safer, nor that the small amount of residual pesticides left in conventional produce leads to significant health risks. However, there is preliminary evidence that consumption of mostly organic food led to a decrease in the risk of one type of cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but not an overall decrease in cancer. Based on current available evidence, I don't recommend organic food consumption for health benefits.