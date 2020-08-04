Dear Dr. Roach: Most people with A1C of 7 do have diabetes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: My recent fasting blood test showed my glucose number as 99, but the A1C said 7%. My doctor immediately wanted to put me on metformin, but I refused for two reasons:

1. I am a senior, 69 years old, and I heard this medicine's side effects could be dangerous;

2. I am not convinced I have Type 2 diabetes, because I don't exhibit any of the symptoms.

I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 130 pounds, and I am full of energy. I eat healthy and get adequate exercise. However, I am under a lot of stress because I take care of my mom, who has dementia. It's been nine years. Can stress cause a rise in blood sugar? I have taken Lipitor since 2008, and that's when the trouble started. Do I really need treatment?

-- M.B.

A: The A1C level measures the amount of sugar molecules attached to hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. In people with normal hemoglobin, the A1C is an accurate representation of the person's average blood sugar over the past couple of months. A repeated A1C of over 6.5% makes the diagnosis of diabetes.