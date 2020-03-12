Dear Dr. Roach: Multiple possibilities of reasons for cold feet at 85

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm an 85-year-old woman with no major health problems. I lead an active life and exercise daily. About four years ago, I began being bothered by cold feet at night. At first, I could just wear socks to bed. Now I must put my feet in an electric heated pouch in my bed, which doesn't stay in place. When I travel, I take the heated insoles skiers use to keep their feet warm. Without some device, I'm kept awake by a feeling of icy soles. I am not diabetic. I've described the problem to a neurologist, a rheumatologist and my primary caregiver. No one has explained what causes the icy feet or if there's any cure. Is there one?

-- J.S.

A: There are quite a few possible causes for your cold feet, and your doctors need to first identify why they are cold. To do this, they should start by checking the blood flow to the feet. At age 85, the likelihood of blockages to the arteries in your feet are pretty high. A simple test can make the diagnosis. Since blockages in the feet predict blockages in the heart too, it's important to know. Treatment can improve symptoms as well as reduce risk of a heart attack.