Dear Dr. Roach: Mystery guidance to avoid flu shots has patient troubled

Dear Dr. Roach: When I was quite young, my doctor told me to never get a flu shot because it could kill me. I do not remember the reason behind this statement. I'm in my 70s now and am very concerned about not getting the shot. I had yellow jaundice as a child and don't know if this had anything to do with the doctor's statement. Could you please enlighten me on this?
-- L.M.
A: The major risk of getting the influenza vaccine is having an allergic reaction. The most severe of these allergic reactions, anaphylaxis, is indeed life-threatening. Nobody with a well-documented history of anaphylaxis to influenza vaccine, regardless of the presumed vaccine component, should get the influenza vaccine again. Unfortunately, it's not certain that you are allergic, so there is some confusion about the best course for you.
Jaundice (from "jaune," which is French for "yellow") is caused by failure of the liver to correctly metabolize bilirubin, a component of bile. Although many kinds of diseases may cause high bilirubin, which can be seen as a yellow discoloration of the eyes and mouth, a childhood bout of jaundice often indicates a viral hepatitis. This hypothesis could be supported by blood testing, even now. However, I don't think this has anything to do with the reaction to the flu shot.
Influenza vaccines first became available in the 1940s, but vaccine technology dramatically improved in the 1970s and 1980s. If your doctor's admonition to avoid the flu shot was due to a bad reaction to a vaccine prior to 1977 or so, it is likely (but not 100% certain) that the current vaccine would be safe and well-tolerated for you.
I would recommend discussion with your current physician, and if you choose to get vaccinated, you should be monitored in a setting where you could be treated for an allergic reaction, although I think the likelihood is small.