Dear Dr. Roach: Mystery guidance to avoid flu shots has patient troubled

Dear Dr. Roach: When I was quite young, my doctor told me to never get a flu shot because it could kill me. I do not remember the reason behind this statement. I'm in my 70s now and am very concerned about not getting the shot. I had yellow jaundice as a child and don't know if this had anything to do with the doctor's statement. Could you please enlighten me on this?

-- L.M.

A: The major risk of getting the influenza vaccine is having an allergic reaction. The most severe of these allergic reactions, anaphylaxis, is indeed life-threatening. Nobody with a well-documented history of anaphylaxis to influenza vaccine, regardless of the presumed vaccine component, should get the influenza vaccine again. Unfortunately, it's not certain that you are allergic, so there is some confusion about the best course for you.