Dear Dr. Roach: Mystery stomach pain now blamed on abdominal migraine

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old white male who is very physically active. Until four years ago, the only real malady I suffered from was a benign enlarged prostate. In March 2016, I went to the emergency room for acute abdominal pain and cramping. It was relieved by intravenous pain medication. Since that initial episode, I have experienced the same symptoms approximately 12 more times. Since the onset of this excruciating pain, I have had two MRIs, an MRA, two CAT scans, a gallbladder test, two colonoscopies, one endoscopy and four hydrogen breath tests. I have been seen by two primary care physicians and two gastroenterologists and numerous emergency room physicians and physician assistants. No medical authority has been able to determine exactly why I have these episodes.
I have been told that I may have Crohn's disease and irritable bowel syndrome. The latest is abdominal migraine. I'm aware of the information on the first two conditions. Can you tell me anything about abdominal migraine and the likelihood that I may suffer from this?
-- R.H.
A: I am sure you must be frustrated with the lack of diagnosis and continued symptoms.
Abdominal migraine does indeed cause recurrent abdominal pain, and many people with it have had extensive evaluations before the diagnosis is made. However, migraine of any kind starting in the 60s is uncommon. Abdominal migraine is more common in children. Further, most people with abdominal migraine have other migraine syndromes, such as headache, though it is possible to have abdominal symptoms alone.
The location of abdominal migraine is most commonly around the umbilicus. Pain often begins suddenly and lasts an hour or more. The pain must be associated with at least two of the following: nausea, vomiting, headache, loss of appetite or pallor (the medical term for the unhealthy pale appearance of a person who is acutely ill). Often, if the diagnosis is suspected, a trial of anti-migraine medication can confirm the diagnosis if successful. There are many. Of course, a thorough evaluation for other causes of abdominal pain are mandatory before making the diagnosis of abdominal migraine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 21 years old, and I have had trouble getting and maintaining erections since 2017. I don't smoke or drink alcohol. What might be the possible cause?
-- I.A.
A: Erectile dysfunction is a common problem in older men, but it's very uncommon in teenagers and young adults.
There are four major systems involved in erectile function. The heart and blood vessels need to be adequate, and while this is frequently a problem for older men with blockages, it would be rare but not impossible for a man your age. The nerves to the penis need to be intact, and nerve damage from trauma could occasionally cause this problem. You would have known about a nerve problem after the trauma began. Although it's rare, I have had dedicated bicyclists note decreased erections after spending all day on the bike.
The hormones of the body need to be in balance. Low testosterone is a big issue and you should be checked, but high estrogens and prolactin also can cause ED. Your doctor should consider testing all of these hormone levels.
I'm glad you don't smoke, but heavy cannabis use can lower testosterone enough to cause ED, even in young men. Finally, the brain is called the primary sex organ in humans for good reason: Psychological or relationship issues can certainly cause difficulty with erections.
Most 21-year-olds are transitioning from their pediatrician or adolescent medicine specialist to an adult medicine doctor, but any general doctor should be able to evaluate what might be going on.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I need a hip replacement. The orthopedic surgeon does not want to perform the surgery because I have E. coli in my urine (greater than 100,000 in the culture). The E. coli started four years ago when I had Foley catheters and intermittent self-catheterization. After many antibiotics, we still can't beat the E. coli. I had TURP 11 months ago. Is the ortho surgeon being reasonable? While you're at it, any comments on E. coli?
-- R.X.
A: The orthopedic surgeon wants to minimize risk of infection to the hip prosthesis, which is potentially disastrous. However, the risk from a person with bacteria in the urine and no symptoms -- I'm not clear whether you have symptoms -- is low. Consultation with an infectious disease specialist may help. Often, a dose of antibiotics is given preoperatively, so that any bacteria that might have happened to come out of the urine and into the blood will be killed and unable to spread to the joint prosthesis.
Persistent bacteria in the urine for such a long time should prompt an evaluation as to why. This includes looking for stones, strictures and tumors, which your urologist should have done. Enlarged prostate is one cause, but the prostate surgery should have helped that.
I'm not clear why you required a Foley catheter and intermittent self-catheterization. Bacteria in the urine is a frequent complication of these procedures. They should not be started without a clear reason.
Dear Dr. Roach: At 75, I had my first ever kidney stone in December. The urologist told me to stop drinking so much milk. But he never asked if my diet had changed. I had been eating almonds by the handful every day. I felt certain this was the cause of the stone.
I drink skim milk, which is practically tasteless. I started adding a slight bit of almond milk to the skim to give it a more pleasant taste. Should I not be doing this?
— P.T.
A: I am not certain why the urologist told you to stop drinking cow's milk. We used to believe that the calcium in milk increased risk for kidney stones, especially calcium oxalate stones, which are the most common type; however, dietary calcium paradoxically decreases risk of kidney stones, whereas calcium supplements increase risk of stones. What makes the biggest difference in diet is the oxalate content. Almonds, as well as almond milk, are very high in oxalate; cow's milk is not. I don't know what you mean by a "slight bit" of almond milk, but I would try to avoid taking too much (more than a few teaspoons a day), and find another way to flavor the milk if you really don't like it. I know a few people who add a drop of vanilla. Coconut milk — which I don't recommend consuming in large quantities due to the saturated fat content — does not have oxalate.
Essentially, everybody with kidney stones should drink plenty of water, and nearly everyone should be very careful not to have too much sodium.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!