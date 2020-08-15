Dear Dr. Roach: Mystery stomach pain now blamed on abdominal migraine

Persistent bacteria in the urine for such a long time should prompt an evaluation as to why. This includes looking for stones, strictures and tumors, which your urologist should have done. Enlarged prostate is one cause, but the prostate surgery should have helped that.

I'm not clear why you required a Foley catheter and intermittent self-catheterization. Bacteria in the urine is a frequent complication of these procedures. They should not be started without a clear reason.

Dear Dr. Roach: At 75, I had my first ever kidney stone in December. The urologist told me to stop drinking so much milk. But he never asked if my diet had changed. I had been eating almonds by the handful every day. I felt certain this was the cause of the stone.

I drink skim milk, which is practically tasteless. I started adding a slight bit of almond milk to the skim to give it a more pleasant taste. Should I not be doing this?

— P.T.