Dear Dr. Roach: N95 masks should be reserved for hospital use

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always wondered about the best amount of time spent and the speed of walking on a treadmill at the gym for the optimal health. Is it better to walk slow but perhaps for an hour, or walk much faster but for only a half an hour? Does one use the heart pulse as a guide to answer this question? Pulse is always displayed on the treadmill.

-- R.I.

A: In general, higher intensity exercise leads to better cardiovascular fitness. For weight loss, there is probably not a lot of difference between walking 3 miles in an hour versus jogging 3 miles in half an hour: The distance is the more important number. The pulse rate will certainly be higher in those who run or jog compared with walk, and even in those who walk briskly compared with walking at a leisurely pace. As long as the pulse is not dangerously high (generally only a concern for people at risk for heart disease), the pulse is not so important to monitor. Serious athletes’ measure heart rate carefully to be sure they are staying in their appropriate training zone.

Although intensive exercise provides more cardiac benefits than leisurely exercise, it is important to remember is that any exercise -- even a 10-minute pleasant stroll -- is better than no exercise. The best exercise is the exercise you will continue to do and enjoy. If walking fast doesn't let you enjoy the exercise, walk at a comfortable speed. Many people will build up their speed and distance as their stamina improves with regular exercise.

