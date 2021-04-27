Dear Dr. Roach: Neurologist can offer second opinion on spinal stenosis plan

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female with spinal stenosis and have been treated by a pain management doctor over the course of several years. My pain is from my neck down to my lower back and radiates to my legs. The pain is constantly moving from one place to another and sometimes everywhere at the same time. I have received numerous injections in different areas, and at most, it has helped for about a month or two. I use muscle relaxants periodically and Voltaren gel, which is a life saver. I have read that a neurologist can be helpful, but I am not interested in surgery. Would seeing a neurologist be a waste of time? Is there anything else available for my condition?