Dear Dr. Roach: Nicotine is still absorbed through mouths of cigar smokers

A: Two studies help answer this question. The first short study from 2005 showed that drinking carbonated water did not affect bone turnover.

The second, done by asking women their beverage choices and comparing them based on bone density, showed that women who drank cola, but not other carbonated beverages, had statistically significant lower bone density scores than women who did not drink cola, or did so less than once per month. This was true whether the cola was diet or decaffeinated. Men who drank cola did not have lower bone density than men who did not.

I am somewhat skeptical of these results. Why would there be a difference in women but not men? But then, I don't recommend drinking colas anyway.

Dear Dr. Roach: I am 89 years old, and for several years I have been using an injection of Trimix provided by a compounding pharmacy to help with erections. Can this be harmful to my penis with long-term injections, or are there any other negative effects from the prescription? I have had several prostate procedures in my younger years and ejaculation is only internal.