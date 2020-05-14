Dear Dr. Roach: Nicotine is still absorbed through mouths of cigar smokers

Dear Dr. Roach: I got my son to quit smoking cigarettes years ago, but then a friend he goes camping with got him into cigar smoking. He seems to think there is no danger since he doesn't inhale. He is now smoking at least one a day and sometimes three. I'd like your take on this. Does the nicotine get into his blood through his mouth, and what are the effects of that?
A: Cigar smoking is often thought of as being less risky than cigarettes, but cigar smoke does contain the same nicotine and carcinogens as cigarettes. It is true that many cigar smokers do not inhale, and if a person is meticulous about it, there is much less risk of lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Nonetheless, nicotine DOES get absorbed through the mouth, leading to nicotine dependence. Moreover, some cigar smokers do inhale, which puts them at further risk.
Even if your son doesn't inhale, the cancer-causing chemicals in the cigar are in contact with his mouth and throat, putting him at risk for cancer of the oral cavity and throat. Cigar smoking is also linked to gum disease and tooth loss. Finally, the secondhand smoke puts others at risk.
Dear Dr. Roach: Several people have insisted to me that drinking carbonated soda, especially caffeinated soda, causes osteoporosis because it robs your bones of calcium. Is this actually true, and if so, where are the studies that show this?
A: Two studies help answer this question. The first short study from 2005 showed that drinking carbonated water did not affect bone turnover.
The second, done by asking women their beverage choices and comparing them based on bone density, showed that women who drank cola, but not other carbonated beverages, had statistically significant lower bone density scores than women who did not drink cola, or did so less than once per month. This was true whether the cola was diet or decaffeinated. Men who drank cola did not have lower bone density than men who did not.
I am somewhat skeptical of these results. Why would there be a difference in women but not men? But then, I don't recommend drinking colas anyway.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am 89 years old, and for several years I have been using an injection of Trimix provided by a compounding pharmacy to help with erections. Can this be harmful to my penis with long-term injections, or are there any other negative effects from the prescription? I have had several prostate procedures in my younger years and ejaculation is only internal.
A: Although the most common treatment for male erectile dysfunction is oral medication, like sildenafil (Viagra), it is only about 60% effective. One additional treatment prescribed by urologists is injection medicine -- the man injects it himself directly into the penis. The medicine, approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is alprostadil, and it is effective 90% of the time. Trimix is a non-FDA-approved mixture of alprostadil, phentolamine and papaverine. It is commonly used, even though it's not clear it is any better than alprostadil alone.
Compounded medications always have a small increased risk of infection compared with manufactured. Any injected drug into the penis may cause priapism: an erection lasting more than six hours, which is a medical emergency. Injections may cause a type of scarring called a penile plaque.
However, if you have been injecting for several years, you are not likely to develop these problems as long as you continue to use careful technique.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have read conflicting information regarding acetaminophen (Tylenol). One article says acetaminophen is safe to take if you have liver disease or cirrhosis of the liver. Other articles say do not take any acetaminophen if you have liver disease or cirrhosis. Is it safe for someone who has cirrhosis or other liver disease?
One more related question: Can repeated exposure to benzene contribute to liver disease or cirrhosis?
A: Cirrhosis of the liver is the end stage of many different liver diseases, including alcoholic liver disease and untreated viral hepatitis. Fatty liver has become one of the most important causes of cirrhosis.
Acetaminophen is safe for most people, provided the dose is appropriate. People with liver disease are at higher risk for toxicity, but as long as the dose is less than 2 grams (2,000 milligrams, or about six regular or four extra-strength) a day, it should be safe for most people, even those with severe liver disease -- including cirrhosis -- provided they do not drink alcohol. Of course, a person's own doctor is best to look at that individual's risks. Tylenol tends to last longer, so less is necessary for pain relief.
I recommend that people with advanced liver disease avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen or naproxen. Also, be careful with prescription pain medications, because many also include acetaminophen in them, and the total dose from all sources needs to stay at or below 2 grams daily.
Long-term exposure to benzene may certainly cause health problems, and liver inflammation (hepatitis) is well-documented with benzene exposure. However, the risk of cirrhosis does not seem to be higher in people with occupational exposure to benzene.
