Dear Dr. Roach: Night urination is a sleep disruptor

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a male, 67 and I have difficulties urinating during the night. I get up three or four times from bed to do so, and the flow is very weak. I have no issues urinating during the day. Is there a reason to be concerned?

A: By far, the likeliest reason for that symptom (called "nocturia" for the Latin word for "night" and Greek for "urine") is benign enlargement of the prostate gland. This gland is a walnut-sized organ in the male pelvis that urine flows through. I can't answer why some men have low flow only at night, but it does seem that some men start off with symptoms only at night and develop additional symptoms over years.

If symptoms are not bothering you, you don't need treatment. However, getting up three or four times at night is disruptive to sleep, and it may be time to consider treatment. Most men start with medication. Alpha blockers such as tamsulosin (Flomax) are effective for most men. There are many additional options for men who do not do well with medication treatment, but the diagnosis should be confirmed. All men who fail to see success with medication treatment for prostate enlargement should see a urologist, as there are other causes, such as bladder spasm. Prostate cancer is not a common cause for nocturia, in case you were concerned, as many of my patients are.