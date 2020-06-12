Dear Dr. Roach: No link found between cancer and minoxidil or hair coloring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a female who has used Rogaine for 24 years. For the past two, I have been using 5%, per my dermatologist. I have had three Mohs surgeries on my scalp in the past two years to remove basil cell carcinomas. I also use a semi-permanent color on my hair.

Could the Rogaine be causing the cancer? From what I can find out it doesn't.

-- L.J.

A: Basal cell cancer is the most common skin cancer. The major risk factor is sunlight, and scalp cancers are usually due to sun exposure, especially in people with fair skin or hair or who have thinning hair. I could find no association with either minoxidil or hair dyes. Staying out of the sun or using head protection (a hat) will help reduce risk.

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife smoked for many years and finally quit with the help of nicotine gum that is 4 milligrams each. Since quitting almost 20 years ago, she continues to use about 12 pieces of nicotine gum per day. Does ingesting this much nicotine in this manner put her at risk for developing some type of cancer from the nicotine?

-- T.D.