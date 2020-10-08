Dear Dr. Roach: No major mutations in COVID-19 as it's spread across country

DEAR DR. ROACH: Are there different antibody tests for the West Coast and East Coast types of virus? We've read that as COVID traveled through Europe, it mutated slightly before it got to New York, but the California version came straight from China. I had an antibody test on Cape Cod six months after being very sick with a COVID-like virus (not flu) in San Francisco in early December.

Scientists now believe that COVID may have been in California as early as November (through Silicon Valley residents who frequently travel to Wuhan). My negative result may be because it was done too late, when any antibodies were mostly gone, or possibly it wasn't COVID. Could it also be that my test wasn't accurate for the West Coast mutation?

-- S.K.

A: The SARS-CoV-2 virus, like all viruses, creates a huge number of replicas of itself when it infects a person. However, the enzyme used to replicate the virus is not perfect, and there are small numbers of errors during viral replication. These are technically known as mutations, and scientists can track how the virus has spread using these mutations.