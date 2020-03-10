Dear Dr. Roach: Nocturnal hypertension is experienced by some 'nondippers'

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm the only person in the history of mankind whose blood pressure goes up when I sleep. There seems to be no cause. In addition, I'm resistant to medication; I've tried 21 different kinds. All give me terrible side effects and don't bring my blood pressure down. The only one that works is clonidine. The side effects are terrible -- sleepiness and no motivation -- but at least I can deal with that.

Recently clonidine stopped working, and I went from 0.1 mg per day up to 0.4 mg per day in a matter of six weeks after being on it for two to three years. A month ago, I was put on a 0.4 mg weekly patch. This has been much better, as it's removed about 50% of the sleepiness.

I'm 69 and a nationally ranked senior singles tennis player. I have a good diet and am in good shape. My blood pressure usually spikes between 1:30 to 3:30 at night. It even goes up when I take a 40-minute nap. Have you or any of your associates ever heard of such a thing?

-- M.H.