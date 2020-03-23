Dear Dr. Roach: Nontraditional treatment versus pain meds

Dear Dr. Roach: At least three times a year I suffer from a pinched nerve. According to my physician, it is due to osteoarthritis and/or stress and bad posture. The pain can make me nauseated at times. On one occasion, it drove me to go to an emergency clinic. The physician prescribed gabapentin. After researching the side effects, I decided not to take the pharmaceutical.
Recently, a pinched nerve started in my neck, then moved to my left shoulder and down my left arm. Relief came in the form of massage and two shots of tequila, which had fewer ill effects than the gabapentin was reported to.
What is your position on folk or nontraditional remedies versus medical fixes?
-- S.M.
A: The most important two requirements for a treatment are that it be effective and safe. That's what really matters, whether it's a prescription medication, supplement, folk remedy, food or exercise. For reasons including the profit motive, much of the best studies are done on patent-protected pharmaceuticals. However, some studies look at other kinds of therapies. Sometimes remedies that don't have great evidence work nonetheless.
In the case of a "pinched nerve" — an imprecise term that refers to any pain or numbness that occurs when a nerve is compressed — massage sometimes can be helpful.
There are no known treatments to fix or even slow down osteoarthritis, but many different types of treatment can offer relief, including massage.
Alcohol and gabapentin are both substances that should be used with caution, for different reasons. Alcohol can cause some short-term muscle relaxation, but it has well-known toxicities. Whatever benefit it may have can be lost with repeated use. I don't recommend alcohol as a treatment for any medical condition you are likely to have.
Gabapentin, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for seizures and treatment of the pain syndrome following shingles, is frequently used off-label for many kinds of pain due to nerve damage. It is slow to take effect, and its side effects, especially sedation, limit its use unless the dose is brought up very slowly. It is not a good choice for most types of acute pain.