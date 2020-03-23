Dear Dr. Roach: Nontraditional treatment versus pain meds

Dear Dr. Roach: At least three times a year I suffer from a pinched nerve. According to my physician, it is due to osteoarthritis and/or stress and bad posture. The pain can make me nauseated at times. On one occasion, it drove me to go to an emergency clinic. The physician prescribed gabapentin. After researching the side effects, I decided not to take the pharmaceutical.

Recently, a pinched nerve started in my neck, then moved to my left shoulder and down my left arm. Relief came in the form of massage and two shots of tequila, which had fewer ill effects than the gabapentin was reported to.

What is your position on folk or nontraditional remedies versus medical fixes?

-- S.M.

A: The most important two requirements for a treatment are that it be effective and safe. That's what really matters, whether it's a prescription medication, supplement, folk remedy, food or exercise. For reasons including the profit motive, much of the best studies are done on patent-protected pharmaceuticals. However, some studies look at other kinds of therapies. Sometimes remedies that don't have great evidence work nonetheless.