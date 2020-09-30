Dear Dr. Roach: Not all fiber confers the same benefits

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 35, and have newly diagnosed Type 2 diabetes. My hemoglobin A1C went down from 7% to 6.6% on metformin, and my doctor just added Januvia. My cholesterol level is also a bit elevated, and I would like to get my cholesterol and triglycerides down a bit. I am taking Crestor.

My question is about the role of fiber supplementation. I know fiber can be helpful both in regulating glucose and also improving cholesterol. What type or amount of fiber supplement do you recommend for this purpose? Of course, I'll add more oats to my diet, too.

-- B.M.

A: Consuming high amounts of dietary fiber is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, colon cancer, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and overall death. Increasing dietary fiber led to a reduced risk of heart disease and death in people who just had a heart attack. In people with existing diabetes, more dietary fiber meant better control of blood sugar.

The evidence of benefits for fiber supplements is less robust. Fiber supplements do have a modest beneficial effect on cholesterol levels, including triglycerides. There are also benefits in body weight and blood sugar.