Dear Dr. Roach: Nuclear stress test is better diagnostic option for heart disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old woman with a family history of heart disease. Both of my parents had heart attacks and open-heart surgery. At ages 50, 55 and 60, I experienced what I thought were signs of a heart attack. With each experience, I ended up in the hospital and was given a nuclear stress test. None of the tests showed blockages, and it was concluded I had severe acid reflux/GERD. (An endoscopy at age 50 showed a hiatal hernia.)

Because of my symptoms, my cardiologist he wants me to have another nuclear stress test. This will be No. 4. How many of these tests are too many? I am very concerned about the amount of radioactive material that has been injected into my body. Is there a good indicator that can help me discern between GERD and heart issues? Would an exercise stress test alone give the cardiologist enough information to indicate a heart issue? I see my gastroenterologist this week and am scheduled for the nuclear stress test in two weeks.

-- D.P.

A: Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in developed countries, so it is important to take symptoms seriously. Symptoms in women are more variable than in men, and some physicians are not as thorough as your cardiologist is.