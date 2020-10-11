 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Dr. Roach: Ocular migraine involves vision but not necessarily pain
0 comments

Dear Dr. Roach: Ocular migraine involves vision but not necessarily pain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
keithroach

Dr. Keith Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you wrote that migraine of any kind starting in a person's 60s is uncommon. I am a 66-year-old male in relatively decent health. I have controlled blood pressure and cholesterol. In the past six months I have started following a "plant-centric" diet and my blood pressure and cholesterol are well within guidelines. My heart rate is in the 43-47 beats per minute range and I have lost over 29 pounds since October 2019. I weigh 217 and am 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

 I recently went for my annual vision check at my eye doctor and told him about seeing a shimmery, jagged, half-moon blur in my vision, mostly on in my left eye, but present in both eyes occasionally.

 He did a thorough retina exam and found no abnormality.  He speculated that I was experiencing a migraine. I asked why there was no headache associated with the migraine.  He said that since I am older and my blood vessels are not as flexible, there is no pain associated with the condition. We chuckled and moved on. The issue is not chronic and I have not had symptoms in over three weeks. Is this something to be concerned about?

- R.F.

 A: Your eye doctor may be right. There is a condition called ocular migraine, also called acephalgic migraine, where people have the aura of a migraine headache but do not develop headache. Most people will get headache sometimes, but a minority of people have never had a headache, only the aura.

 However, what I said is also valid. Migraines starting in your 60s are less common, and though this may be the diagnosis, I would be concerned about a transient ischemic attack, which is caused by a loss of blood flow to the brain. Your eye doctor may not have been able to see anything abnormal in the retina, but I would be concerned enough to consider a look at the blood vessels of the neck and even the brain, an evaluation of your heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation, and some blood testing, to be sure.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Data scientist explains dangers of trying for herd immunity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News