Dear Dr. Roach: Ocular migraine involves vision but not necessarily pain

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you wrote that migraine of any kind starting in a person's 60s is uncommon. I am a 66-year-old male in relatively decent health. I have controlled blood pressure and cholesterol. In the past six months I have started following a "plant-centric" diet and my blood pressure and cholesterol are well within guidelines. My heart rate is in the 43-47 beats per minute range and I have lost over 29 pounds since October 2019. I weigh 217 and am 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

I recently went for my annual vision check at my eye doctor and told him about seeing a shimmery, jagged, half-moon blur in my vision, mostly on in my left eye, but present in both eyes occasionally.

He did a thorough retina exam and found no abnormality. He speculated that I was experiencing a migraine. I asked why there was no headache associated with the migraine. He said that since I am older and my blood vessels are not as flexible, there is no pain associated with the condition. We chuckled and moved on. The issue is not chronic and I have not had symptoms in over three weeks. Is this something to be concerned about?

- R.F.