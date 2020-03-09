Dear Dr. Roach: Online calculator can estimate need for statin drugs

I'm not sure why you have an open ulcer, but that could be due to infection or to poor arterial or venous blood flow. While a tattoo is unlikely to cause problems, in the unlikely event of an infection, the complications could be significant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A tattoo has higher-than-normal health risks for you. It would be best to get the tattoo after going off the anticoagulants (assuming you are on them for some period of time, not indefinitely). Having a letter from your doctor would help. If you decide to proceed, discuss your issues in detail with the artist beforehand and find an experienced and professional studio that follows best practices.

Parathyroid glands

Dear Dr. Roach: In the coming days, I will be having parathyroid surgery for the removal of one of my parathyroid glands. Will surgery improve my libido (I am male)? Will it also have a positive effect on any heart condition I might have?

-- M.T.