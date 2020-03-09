Dear Dr. Roach: Online calculator can estimate need for statin drugs

Dear Dr. Roach: I am 68 years old and in good shape. I work out at the gym or do other activities every day. I use the elliptical and/or treadmill an hour each day. Besides the gym workout, I take 8,000 to 10,000 daily steps. I am 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weigh 125 pounds. I eat vegetables and fruit every day. My protein is from either chicken breasts or salmon. My blood pressure was 99/54 at my last checkup.
My total cholesterol is 277, and my HDL is 90. Due to my cholesterol counts, my doctor called in a prescription for 10 mg of atorvastatin (Lipitor). I've spoken to several friends who have much higher counts, and all of them were prescribed 5 mg. I am leery of the side effects, and my doctor is always prescribing a drug for whatever issue I have.
A: Statin drugs like atorvastatin reduce risk of heart attack, stroke and death. They have a small risk of side effects such as muscle aches, and a very small risk of serious muscle or liver damage. In order to estimate how much benefit an individual might get from taking medication, it's important to know what your risk is.
Several calculators exist for making a guess at how likely you are to have a heart attack or stroke, or die from heart causes, but I usually use the American Heart Association estimator at https://tinyurl.com/w7759yh. It's also available as an app.
Using that tool, I estimate your risk for an event in the next 10 years at 4.6%, which is below the level where most experts would recommend medication therapy. However, the estimate does not consider many important factors, such as your diet (which sounds good), exercise (excellent), weight and waist size, family history, stress and some other important ones as well. From what you are telling me, many of these are in your favor, which makes me LESS likely to recommend treatment with medication.
If medication is prescribed, some physicians use — and most guidelines recommend — lower doses for people at lower risk, and higher doses for people at more risk. Other physicians tend to use higher doses for everybody.
Tattoo danger?
Dear Dr. Roach: I had a kidney transplant in 2015, and twice have had thrombosis. Due to that, I have to take blood thinner tablets. I also have an open ulcer on my leg, which I am still treating. Can I still get a tattoo with these ailments? Nothing big, something small, like a dog paw.
-- F.W.
A: Bleeding is a common concern when people get tattoos, even when they're not on anticoagulants ("blood thinners"). The anticoagulant could make your bleeding more significant. While bleeding can certainly be stopped with direct pressure, I do not know how that would affect the pigment's placement in the skin or the artist's ability to create an aesthetic dog paw tattoo.
I'm not sure why you have an open ulcer, but that could be due to infection or to poor arterial or venous blood flow. While a tattoo is unlikely to cause problems, in the unlikely event of an infection, the complications could be significant.
A tattoo has higher-than-normal health risks for you. It would be best to get the tattoo after going off the anticoagulants (assuming you are on them for some period of time, not indefinitely). Having a letter from your doctor would help. If you decide to proceed, discuss your issues in detail with the artist beforehand and find an experienced and professional studio that follows best practices.
Parathyroid glands
Dear Dr. Roach: In the coming days, I will be having parathyroid surgery for the removal of one of my parathyroid glands. Will surgery improve my libido (I am male)? Will it also have a positive effect on any heart condition I might have?
-- M.T.
A: The parathyroid glands are so named because they sit on top of the thyroid gland in the neck. There are usually four, and a benign tumor of one (occasionally two) can cause elevated level of parathyroid hormone. The hormone causes increased absorption of calcium from the bones, leading to both bone loss and high blood calcium levels, which is how the disease is usually discovered. Treatment with surgery is the definitive way to get parathyroid levels back to normal and protect the bones.
However, there are many other possible symptoms of high parathyroid hormone levels. Among these are depression, lethargy, decreased desire for social interaction and trouble thinking. Loss of libido is seldom discussed in the medical literature but is absolutely a potential symptom of high parathyroid hormone. Many men and women who have had surgery note a significant improvement in their libido. One surgeon noted that 75% of his male patients under 65 noticed improvement in their sex life after surgery.
Although many experts feel that high PTH leads to increased risk of heart disease, the data are not conclusive. However, I feel it likely that getting the parathyroid and calcium levels down to normal likely improves cardiovascular health.
Battling diarrhea
Dear Dr. Roach: Other than the traditional "BRAT" diet for occasional bouts of diarrhea, is there any OTC medication that you feel works the fastest/most effectively?
-- A.J.
A: Nearly everyone has occasional bouts of diarrhea. Most of the time, these are self-limiting and don't require treatment. However, the traditional BRAT diet -- bananas, (white) rice, (peeled) apples and (white) toast -- is an effective diet change to help the gut. In more severe cases, I recommend a clear liquid diet for 24 hours to allow the gut to heal, being sure to get in enough fluid, sugar and sodium. Chicken or vegetable broth and apple juice are traditional for this, but scientifically formulated oral rehydration solutions are available.
When medication is called for, loperamide 2 mg (Imodium) is my first choice. This should not be used in the presence of bloody diarrhea or fever: Please see your doctor in those situations.
I occasionally see someone take so much loperamide that they become constipated, and then reach for a medication to help with that. Don't get caught in that vicious cycle. Go easy on the loperamide (i.e., one or two tablets to start, then at most one more after each loose bowel movement, never to exceed eight tablets a day, and never exceeding two days of treatment).