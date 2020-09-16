Dear Dr. Roach: Optimal blood pressure goal needs to be individualized

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: My father is 91 years old, and I am concerned that his elevated blood pressure isn't being properly addressed. Recently, it seems to run in the mid-170s to mid-80s (176/86). He has a number of health issues, such as a kidney stent every three months, diabetic neuropathy and a transient ischemic attack. He takes metoprolol (25 mg in the morning and evening). I sent a note to his doctor suggesting his blood pressure meds need to be reevaluated, and the doctor's response was to check his blood pressure several times daily for a month then let him know the average. He said the goal was an average blood pressure below 160/90 more than half the time.

I think a goal of 160 is too high and that four weeks is too long to wait before deciding if his meds need to be adjusted. I would like your opinion.

-- L.F.