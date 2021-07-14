Dear Dr. Roach: Optimistic news on COVID vaccine: drop in asymptomatic cases

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you get long COVID from symptomless post-vaccine infection?

-- L.B.

A: "Long COVID" refers to long-term symptoms following an infection with the novel coronavirus. These symptoms, which may persist for months (at least), include fatigue, difficulty concentrating often called "brain fog," persistent loss of smell or taste, headache, chest discomfort and palpitations. Approximately 30% of people with persistent symptoms after COVID had them following an asymptomatic case.

There isn't enough data to answer your question based on evidence. I am hopeful that the COVID vaccines will be analogous to what we see with the shingles vaccine -- it reduces the likelihood of getting shingles, but also reduces the likelihood of long-term complications from shingles, even in those who get shingles despite the vaccine. However, this is a guess until there are good studies.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've had morning stiffness and a clicking sensation in my ring finger for about six weeks, which was diagnosed during my annual physical today as trigger finger. The ring finger is not painful, there is no nodule in the palm, and it doesn't lock up. I've read about three treatments: steroid injection, percutaneous release with a needle and surgery. My symptoms are so slight that I feel silly going to a hand surgeon now. I'm a healthy 74-year-old woman, not diabetic. Will this inevitably get worse, and if yes, will an injection now, in the early onset stage, help to avoid surgery down the road?

-- M.W.

A: It will not necessarily get worse, and surgery is by no means always required. Wearing a splint for three to six weeks may be all that's needed to solve the problem, but an injection can be given if the locking persists. Anti-inflammatory medications can help if pain develops. Occasionally, the injection needs to be repeated, but only rarely have I sent a patient for surgery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0