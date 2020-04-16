Dear Dr. Roach: Osteoarthritis is not related to osteoporosis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: After taking prednisone for several years I suffered a fracture of the tibia. My doctors took me off the prednisone and prescribed generic Fosamax. My last bone scan says that I have osteopenia and that I am 17% at risk for a break. A friend of mine said she can't take Fosamax because she has bone spurs and Fosamax targets the spurs and exacerbates that condition. I couldn't find anything on the internet regarding this. I also have bone spurs. Should I be taking the Fosamax?

-- K.R.

A: A bone spur, also called an osteophyte, is one of the cardinal findings of osteoarthritis. Bone spurs can form in many joints of the body, especially the hips, knees and spine. They can cause pain, generally worsen with inactivity and are improved with exercise. It's important to recognize that bone spurs are the result of osteoarthritis, the underlying condition. Surgical removal is not normally effective; since there is no way we know of to control the osteoarthritis, the osteophytes grow back over time.

Osteoarthritis is not related to osteoporosis. The effect of osteoporosis drugs like alendronate (Fosamax) on people with osteoarthritis has been debated, but most studies have shown small benefit or no benefit: I did not find any evidence of harm.

If the 17% chance of a break is the risk for major osteoporotic fracture from your FRAX score, as I suspect, that does not meet the usual criterion for treatment, which is a 20% or higher risk. A 3% or higher risk of hip fracture is another criterion. However, a prior history of osteoporotic fracture in a person with low bone density should be considered even if the numbers from the bone density do not meet the strict criteria.

