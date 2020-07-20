Dear Dr. Roach: Osteoporosis is a common condition

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 86, and was finally, after a few false starts, diagnosed with two compression fractured vertebrae, which were very painful. This was followed by a diagnosis of osteoporosis. The doctor who diagnosed it told me that it was a disease mainly of the northern part of the planet, affecting folks living in the Scandinavian countries and also places like Ireland, where I came from originally. I had never heard of such a disease.
-- V.V.M.
A: Osteoporosis is a very common condition in adults older over 50, effecting women more than men, whites and Asians more than Black, and people living far from the equator are at higher risk than those in or close to the tropics. I see people at risk for osteoporosis nearly every day in my clinic, and treatment is ideally to prevent the fracture from happening in the first place.
The best diagnosis tool for osteoporosis is measuring bone density with a specialized X-ray called a DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry). Osteoporosis is defined as a VERY low bone mass or by a history of a typical fracture consistent with, and in addition to, low bone mass.
Compression fractures of the vertebrae -- when the weakened bone is crushed by the weight it supports -- are more common than the even more serious hip fractures, but are probably less well known. I see them too frequently.
Primary preventive care for osteoporosis includes a diet containing adequate calcium, with enough vitamin D from food, sunlight or supplements; and exercise, particularly weight-bearing or higher-impact exercise, if possible. People who continue to have low bone mass or osteoporosis benefit from medication treatment to reduce fracture risk.
