Dear Dr. Roach: Over 70? It might be time for a statin

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 71-year-old male in reasonably good health. At a recent routine checkup, my primary-care physician suggested I consider taking Lipitor 10 mg. My total cholesterol is in the 150-160 mg/dL range, although my LDL is slightly elevated, and my HDL is slightly low and has been for many years. My usual blood pressure is 130/80, and I have never needed treatment. I have no heart disease or family history of heart disease, am not overweight, exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet.

The only reason my doctor gave me for recommending Lipitor was that I am over 70. He indicated it was up to me, and gave me the impression that, if it were him, he would probably opt not to take it. Is the need to take a statin indicated just based on age? I try to avoid taking medications unless it is clearly necessary.

-- C.L.

A: Statin drugs reduce the risk of developing a heart attack. The amount of risk they reduce depends on a person's baseline risk. Although elevated cholesterol levels and blood pressure are risk factors, being 71 and male is your biggest risk factor.