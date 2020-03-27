Dear Dr. Roach: Oxygen tubing can be protected from pet's chewing on it

Dear Dr. Roach: I have COPD and I am on oxygen. My cat was chewing on my oxygen tubing, and I thought I would have to give up my pet. A friend suggested I get 1/2 inch split conduit tubing at an automotive store. It's used to wrap wiring in the engine to keep squirrels and other animals from chewing on the wires. You slip the oxygen tubing into the conduit tube, and your pet will not chew on it. I hope this helps someone else to be able to keep their pets.

-- C.C.S.

A: I thank C.C.S. for writing. It's a solution to a problem I didn't know existed, and I also hope somebody finds it useful. Pets are extremely important social supports for many people.

Dear Dr. Roach: I have seen advertising for magnetic bracelets. Does wearing magnets really do anything for your health?

-- G.T.