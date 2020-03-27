Dear Dr. Roach: Oxygen tubing can be protected from pet's chewing on it

Dear Dr. Roach: I have COPD and I am on oxygen. My cat was chewing on my oxygen tubing, and I thought I would have to give up my pet. A friend suggested I get 1/2 inch split conduit tubing at an automotive store. It's used to wrap wiring in the engine to keep squirrels and other animals from chewing on the wires. You slip the oxygen tubing into the conduit tube, and your pet will not chew on it. I hope this helps someone else to be able to keep their pets.
-- C.C.S.
A: I thank C.C.S. for writing. It's a solution to a problem I didn't know existed, and I also hope somebody finds it useful. Pets are extremely important social supports for many people.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have seen advertising for magnetic bracelets. Does wearing magnets really do anything for your health?
-- G.T.
A: Numerous studies have been done, but there is no convincing evidence that magnets are any better than placebo for wrist pain, back pain or hip and knee arthritis. However, the placebo response is powerful. If you really believe that a placebo -- which might be a medication, a wearable magnet or surgery -- is going to help with symptoms, it often does help. This happens as much as a third of the time. There are no side effects from wearing a magnet, but you should keep powerful magnets away from your credit cards.
Dr. Roach writes: A recent column on recurrent testicular swelling caused a surgeon to write me about the possibility of a communicating hydrocele due to an indirect inguinal hernia. This causes peritoneal fluid from the abdomen to go into the testicle. If this is the case, the hernia will need to be repaired to keep the hydrocele from reforming.
