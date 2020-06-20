Dear Dr. Roach: Pain control is paramount with slipped vertebrae

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old female. I started to have mild low-back pain a year ago, and it escalated to sciatica in my left leg and finally culminated in a pain crisis requiring hospitalization. My treatment goal in the hospital was pain control. Following an epidural injection, I am pretty well controlled with Tylenol and gabapentin 100 mg twice daily. I am no longer using the hydromorphone prescribed in the hospital.

My CT scan shows significant degenerative changes, including severe arthritis, 8 millimeters of forward slipping of the disc at L4 on L5, and severe central canal stenosis.

I am concerned about the disc slipping. Am I in danger of some sort of sheering action of the spinal cord that would lead to major neurological problems? I appreciate the level of pain control I have now, but must I consider further treatment?

-- F.G.