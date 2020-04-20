Dear Dr. Roach: Pain of restless legs syndrome can be frustrating

Dear Dr. Roach: Short of amputation, what's the best one can expect in minimizing the sporadic but harsh symptoms of restless legs?
-- J.M.
A: Restless legs syndrome, also called Willis-Ekbom disease, is an underdiagnosed condition. The major symptom involves an overwhelming urge to move the legs, often in conjunction with other symptoms, described as cramping, pulling or tingling. RLS may also be associated with involuntary leg movements during sleep.
The fact that you even joke about amputation gives some idea of how frustrating the symptoms can be, but most people can be treated pretty well, with a marked improvement of symptoms, using behavioral and medication treatments.
Before starting treatment, a simple blood test should be done to check a person's iron status. Iron deficiency is common in people with RLS, and symptoms can be improved by treating the deficiency. Of course, evaluating why the iron is low may be necessary in people with low iron stores.
Behavioral treatment includes giving advice on good sleeping, regular exercise, a reduction in caffeine and mental exercises during rest. Some medications can worsen RLS. This includes antihistamines (as well as those sold as insomnia aids) and antidepressants of several classes. Antidepressants should not be stopped abruptly, but changing the type of antidepressant may help.
In people with persistent symptoms, treatment may include pramipexole (Mirapex), ropinirole (Requip) or rotigotine (Neupro). These have fewer side effects than others, but may still cause lightheadedness, sleepiness and nausea. These usually get better within a few weeks. Pregabalin (Lyrica) and Horizant (gabapentin enacarbil) are alternatives, and may also be used in combination.
If symptoms are not well controlled on these first-line agents, there are other options available, but consultation with an expert, such as a sleep medicine doctor, would be appropriate.
