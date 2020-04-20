Dear Dr. Roach: Pain of restless legs syndrome can be frustrating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: Short of amputation, what's the best one can expect in minimizing the sporadic but harsh symptoms of restless legs?

-- J.M.

A: Restless legs syndrome, also called Willis-Ekbom disease, is an underdiagnosed condition. The major symptom involves an overwhelming urge to move the legs, often in conjunction with other symptoms, described as cramping, pulling or tingling. RLS may also be associated with involuntary leg movements during sleep.

The fact that you even joke about amputation gives some idea of how frustrating the symptoms can be, but most people can be treated pretty well, with a marked improvement of symptoms, using behavioral and medication treatments.

Before starting treatment, a simple blood test should be done to check a person's iron status. Iron deficiency is common in people with RLS, and symptoms can be improved by treating the deficiency. Of course, evaluating why the iron is low may be necessary in people with low iron stores.