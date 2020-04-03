Dear Dr. Roach: Pap smears can be safely discontinued after women reach 65

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Dear Dr. Roach: At what age does a Pap smear become unnecessary? I'm 71, and my doctors have not done this for a few years now. What exactly is the purpose of this procedure?

-- C.S.

A: The Papanicolaou smear is a screening test for cervical cancer. It is recommended for all women age 21 to 65. If a woman 65 or older has never had a Pap smear, she should have one; however, women with regular screening who have been negative may safely discontinue screening at age 65, even if they remain sexually active.

Women who have a history of cervical cancer need to be screened for life, even after surgical removal of the cervix. However, women who have had their cervix removed for a non-cancer reason, such as fibroids of the uterus, no longer need cervical cancer screening.

I feel that women over 65 should continue to have routine gynecological care; however, the Pap smear itself is no longer necessary since cervical cancer is very rare over the age of 65 in women who have had regular screening with normal results throughout their life.