Dear Dr. Roach: Patient unable to adequately control systolic numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I am taking the blood pressure medications Hyzaar in the morning and atenolol before bedtime. My diastolic numbers are very well under control, but my systolic numbers have been staying in the range of 130-145. What could it mean?

-- B.S.S.

A: Higher systolic numbers (the higher number, always stated first) tend to indicate stiffness in the large blood vessels. This can be due to an emotional state, like fright or anxiety; from increased muscle tension in the arteries themselves, which is one of the major ways blood pressure is regulated normally; or from calcium in the blood vessels.

You are on three blood pressure medicines that form a powerful combination. Hyzaar is a brand name for the combination of losartan -- which relaxes blood vessel walls -- and HCTZ, a diuretic that takes excess salt and water out of the system; atenolol is a beta blocker, which mostly works by slowing the heart rate down and making it beat less forcefully.

The exact best goal for an individual may be difficult to determine. It depends on your risk factors and whether you are having side effects from your medication regimen.