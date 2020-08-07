Dear Dr. Roach: Patient unable to adequately control systolic numbers

Dear Dr. Roach: I am taking the blood pressure medications Hyzaar in the morning and atenolol before bedtime. My diastolic numbers are very well under control, but my systolic numbers have been staying in the range of 130-145. What could it mean?
-- B.S.S.
A: Higher systolic numbers (the higher number, always stated first) tend to indicate stiffness in the large blood vessels. This can be due to an emotional state, like fright or anxiety; from increased muscle tension in the arteries themselves, which is one of the major ways blood pressure is regulated normally; or from calcium in the blood vessels.
You are on three blood pressure medicines that form a powerful combination. Hyzaar is a brand name for the combination of losartan -- which relaxes blood vessel walls -- and HCTZ, a diuretic that takes excess salt and water out of the system; atenolol is a beta blocker, which mostly works by slowing the heart rate down and making it beat less forcefully.
The exact best goal for an individual may be difficult to determine. It depends on your risk factors and whether you are having side effects from your medication regimen.
Dear Dr. Roach: Which of these is safest to clean kitchen countertops where we eat: vinegar, alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride or sodium hypochlorite?
A: Vinegar and baking soda is a time-honored, effective treatment using products you can eat, so it is very safe.
Alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride, also called benzalkonium chloride, is found in many household cleaners, such as Lysol. They can be quite dangerous if ingested in a large quantity. When used properly, at low concentration (such as the residual amount left after wiping down a counter), they should be fine.
Sodium hypochlorite is bleach. It is also found in many cleaning products, such as Clorox. Although it is very effective, the odor even at low concentration is offensive to many people (including me). It, too, is safe if used properly.
Personally, I advise mostly using soap and water, and if cooking something with high risk of bacteria, such as raw meat, using a cutting board you can toss in the dishwasher. That is nearly as effective as a sterilizer.
