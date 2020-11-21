Dear Dr. Roach: Physicians must use best practices in COVID treatment

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there a difference between COVID-19 treatment in academia vs. the real world? I had a telemedicine appointment the other day to see my internist, and he said to call right away if I developed symptoms consistent with COVID. He would order tests for me and start me right away on hydroxychloroquine, doxycycline and zinc. I told him I was surprised that he would prescribe these, since everything I've read recently supports no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. Also, I thought doxycycline was not beneficial for viral infections. He said he uses it, and it works. Your thoughts, please.

-- B.R.

A: All physicians are obligated to stay abreast of current standards of care for the practice of medicine. Unfortunately, physicians both in academia and in private practices do not always stay as current as they should. With COVID-19, it can be hard to keep abreast of all the changes and the sometimes-conflicting data that comes from clinical trials and expert recommendations. Although it might be easier for academic physicians to do so, my observation is that some private practice docs are really up-to-date while a few academic docs are behind on the latest updates.