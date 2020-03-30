Dear Dr. Roach: Plasma donation safe, but vein or nerve damage is possible

Dear Dr. Roach: I know several people who donate plasma and get paid $500 per month if they donate two times per week. Wouldn't that be wearing on your body?
A: You can't be paid to donate blood. Volunteer donors have the safest blood, so they are the only source of whole blood. Paid donors are only allowed to donate plasma (the proteins in blood), which can be thoroughly sterilized.
Plasma proteins can be rapidly replaced, mostly by the liver, so some centers allow donation up to twice weekly, though the American Red Cross allows donation only once a month. Whole blood may be donated every eight weeks, as replacing the cells and the iron that goes with them takes more time.
Plasma donation is safe. The major risks are damage to the vein, irritation or, rarely, damage to a nerve. A few people faint with any kind of needle, even just seeing one.
Dear Dr. Roach: You have recommended teriparatide several times for people who continue to have severe osteoporosis despite years of treatment with Fosamax, Prolia or related drugs. I read that teriparatide can cause bone cancer in laboratory rats. Should that stop me from taking the medication?
A: Although laboratory rats did have a high rate of developing osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer) when exposed for most of their lives to doses of teriparatide that were three to 60 times greater than the equivalent doses in humans, there have only been three cases of osteosarcoma reported in over a million people taking teriparatide. This may be due entirely to chance. However, adults at increased risk for osteosarcoma, such as people with Paget's disease of the bone or a history of radiation treatment to the bone, should not use this medication.
When used at appropriate doses for relatively short periods of time, the data so far suggest that it is unlikely that teriparatide causes a significant increase in risk for osteosarcoma. In my opinion, there are risks that outweigh the potential risk of osteosarcoma in most people. This includes the risk of fracture from no treatment, or the risk of problems from excess treatment with drugs like Fosamax or Prolia. However, it is important to know the risks of any medication prescribed.
