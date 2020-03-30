Dear Dr. Roach: Plasma donation safe, but vein or nerve damage is possible

Dear Dr. Roach: I know several people who donate plasma and get paid $500 per month if they donate two times per week. Wouldn't that be wearing on your body?

A: You can't be paid to donate blood. Volunteer donors have the safest blood, so they are the only source of whole blood. Paid donors are only allowed to donate plasma (the proteins in blood), which can be thoroughly sterilized.

Plasma proteins can be rapidly replaced, mostly by the liver, so some centers allow donation up to twice weekly, though the American Red Cross allows donation only once a month. Whole blood may be donated every eight weeks, as replacing the cells and the iron that goes with them takes more time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Plasma donation is safe. The major risks are damage to the vein, irritation or, rarely, damage to a nerve. A few people faint with any kind of needle, even just seeing one.

Dear Dr. Roach: You have recommended teriparatide several times for people who continue to have severe osteoporosis despite years of treatment with Fosamax, Prolia or related drugs. I read that teriparatide can cause bone cancer in laboratory rats. Should that stop me from taking the medication?