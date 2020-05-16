Dear Dr. Roach: Pneumonia vaccine still a good idea, even if ineffective against coronavirus

Dear Dr. Roach: Many seniors, like myself, have received pneumonia shots within the past five years. Since the flu and coronavirus can result in a form of pneumonia in a severe case, would these shots be helpful to prevent or treat this virus even slightly? If seniors are most vulnerable, then maybe those who may not have received these shots should. Is my conclusion too simple?
— M.J.B.
A: Pneumonia is a term for an infection of the lung. There are many different causes. The pneumonia vaccines — Prevnar (PCV13) and Pneumovax (PPSV23) — protect against the most common bacterial cause, streptococcus pneumoniae, also called pneumococcus. Unfortunately, it does not protect against the lung infections caused by viruses, like influenza or coronavirus.
However, a bad viral infection, especially flu, can put a person at high risk for pneumonia. Post-flu pneumonia has a very high mortality rate, and many, but not all, are caused by pneumococcus. So, I agree with you that anyone over 65, and many people with chronic heart or lung conditions even if under 65, should get vaccinated against pneumonia.
Dear Dr. Roach: My beautiful hair is falling out in handfuls ever since my doctor increased my dose of lisinopril. The top of my head is almost all bald. Could this be the cause?
— L.M.
A: There have been reports of hair loss with ACE inhibitor drugs such as lisinopril and captopril. In one case report, the person's hair grew back within four weeks of switching to a different class, the angiotensin receptor blockers. Less than 1% of people report hair loss with lisinopril, but if the timing was as suggestive as you say, it would be worth asking your doctor about a trial on a new medicine.
