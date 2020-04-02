Dear Dr. Roach: Positive herpes test causes shock, unrest for patient

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Dear Dr. Roach: I went to my doctor for some blood tests, but the assistant who drew my blood put in the wrong code and tested me for herpes, which came back positive for HSV-2. I have been married for 26 years. I haven't been with anyone in all those years, and never had any symptom. Now, I feel so sick I can't concentrate. I can't believe this. My doctor told me that I could have the herpes antibodies from the chickenpox or could have come in contact with it somewhere else in my life. Can you please help me understand this? .

A: HSV-2 is the usual cause of genital herpes, and HSV-1 is the usual cause of oral cold sores. Chickenpox is a related herpes virus, but is not HSV.

Let me make a few important points. The first is that the test isn't perfect, and it could be just wrong. The test is 97% specific, but when used for a low-risk population, people like you, many or most of the positives are false positives.

If your test results are indeed correct, your exposure to herpes could have come before you were married. Most people with herpes never have had an outbreak and don't know that they are infected and potentially infectious.